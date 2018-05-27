Follow Us:
Sunday, May 27, 2018
French Open 2018: Sloane Stephens off to a flyer in Paris

It was Sloane Stephens' first win at a Grand Slam tournament since claiming her first major title in New York last September.

By: AP | Paris | Published: May 27, 2018 9:19:49 pm
Sloane Stephens of the U.S. returns a shot against Netherland's Arantxa Rus during their first round match of the French Open Sloane Stephens spent just 49 minutes on court in her win over Arantxa Rus. (Source: AP)
Reigning US Open champion Sloane Stephens needed less than an hour to move into the second round on the opening day of the French Open on Sunday.

The 10th-seeded Stephens advanced at Roland Garros with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands. It was Stephens’ first win at a Grand Slam tournament since claiming her first major title in New York last September.

“I tried to do way more than I should have after the US Open, and I should have just shut it down,” Stephens said when asked about her poor recent results. “My heart was there but my body wasn’t. So when the two things aren’t connected, it’s never a good thing.”

The American, who lost in the first round at the Australian Open in January, hit 17 winners and spent just 49 minutes on court on Day 1 in Paris. Rus was in the first round as a “lucky loser.”

On a sunny and warm day, Stephens was joined in the second round by fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina, who defeated Ajla Tomljanovic, 7-5, 6-3 after recovering from a 5-1 deficit in the opening set.

Venus Williams and second-seeded Alexander Zverev are among other big names playing later Sunday.

The French Open is the only major tennis championship that begins on a Sunday, making it a 15-day event.

