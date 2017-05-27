French Open 2017 Women’s Results: Full results, players and more from Roland Garros

Garbin Muguruza will try to defend her title while Angelique Kerber and Simona Halep will vie for maiden French Open trophy. Garbin Muguruza will try to defend her title while Angelique Kerber and Simona Halep will vie for maiden French Open trophy.

When the 2017 edition of the French Open gets underway on May 28, Serena Williams name will be missing as she is an absentee due to the birth of her first child later in the year. Thus giving a chance to Simona Halep, Angelique Kerber of winning their maiden clay title while Garbine Muguruza will be hoping to defend her title which she won defeating Serena. Svetlana Kuznetsova can also be considered as a dark horse for the title. Maria Sharapova, who was hoping to make a comeback on clay after serving a doping ban, was denied a wildcard entry. IndianExpress.com will bring you the latest results of the matches played at the 2017 French Open.

