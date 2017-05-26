French Open 2017 Women’s Preview: Without Serena Williams, one contender too many

Simona Halep is one of the favourites for the French Open title despite injury concerns. (Source: Reuters) Simona Halep is one of the favourites for the French Open title despite injury concerns. (Source: Reuters)

Every few months as a Grand Slam appeared on the horizon and potential contenders discussed, one name was a constant. It didn’t matter whether the Slam was on hard court, grass or clay, this individual was at forefront of being considered as favourite to lift the trophy. But this time, as French Open 2017 comes around, that name is missing. Not on account of poor run or a slump but because of her absence. Serena Williams, the World No 2, is an absentee due to birth of her first child later in the year. With that, Serena won’t be going for a record equaling 24th Grand Slam on the Parisian clay.

And somewhat interestingly, no one has stepped up to make herself count in Serena’s absence; least of all the new World No 1 Angelique Kerber. The German, like her male counterpart in Andy Murray, has had a terrible run on clay. She lost in first round in Stuttgart, pre-quarters in Madrid and suffered another opening round exit in Rome. There is little to believe she will lift the trophy or even reach the final with injury concerns and record not giving her a boost. Her best finish at Roland Garros is quarters in 2012 (exited in first round last year) and a 0-7 record against top-20 players this season would do little to diminish the opposition or make her feel good about her chances.

Garbine Muguruza won her first Grand Slam title at French Open in 2016. (Source: Reuters) Garbine Muguruza won her first Grand Slam title at French Open in 2016. (Source: Reuters)

Three strong contenders for the title, in absence of Serena, Maria Sharapova, Victoria Azarenka, are Garbine Mugurza, the defending champions, Simona Halep, and Caroline Wozniacki. All three, however, have serious injury concerns. Muguruza retired early in the semi-finals in Rome after early exits in Madrid and Stuttgart. After her retirement in Italy, Muguruza said, “It’s not very good, obviously, because it’s something that, I don’t know, you do a bad movement and suddenly your neck got stuck. I didn’t know what to do, because I couldn’t really serve in there. But I’m, like, ‘I’m going to go on the court.’ I’m going to try. You know what? Maybe I can serve slower or something.” However she maintained that it won’t cause her trouble in Paris.

Romanian Halep is quite possibly the strongest contender of the lot but remains “50-50”. In an Instagram post, Halep said, “Arriving early in Paris for treatment. The MRI scan shows a torn ligament from the fall in Roma. I’m keeping my fingers crossed for RG and will do everything possible to be ready. Doctors say it’s 50/50 at the moment but it’s made good improvement since Sunday. Thank you for all of the support the last few weeks. We are remaining very positive.”

Wozniacki, former World No 1, has had little playing time on clay. She played two matches in Prague, two in Madrid and retired in the first round in Strasbourg. She complained of back issues but clarified that it was only precautionary. “At this point, I think it’s important for me to try and get ready for the French Open and be 100 percent for that,” she told the WTA website.

Some of the names to watch out for are Elina Svitolina who won in Rome, Kristina Mladenovic who could create magic in front of home crowd, Agnieszka Radwanska who possibly needed this open draw to pick up her first Grand Slam title. Svitolina in fact is top in the race to the year-ending WTA Finals. She’s won four titles this year, two on clay, and has a quarterfinal finish in 2015 at French Open to show for her potential on the red dirt.

Svetlana Kuznetsova can be considered a dark horse for the title. (File Photo) Svetlana Kuznetsova can be considered a dark horse for the title. (File Photo)

But one that could really make a mark in either lifting the trophy or making a dent is 2009 champion Svetlana Kuznetsova. The Russian has what it takes to get her all-round game going to take out one player after another. She lost in the second round of Stuttgart to eventual winner Laura Siegemund (who is out of the tournament due to a torn ACL), lost in the final to Mladenovic and second round to Aussie Daria Gavrilova in Rome.

In the end, it is tough to predict which way the things will go as far as the women’s draw is concerned with injury concerns, absence of usual favourite and most of all – inconsistency.

