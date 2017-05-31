French Open 2017: Wildcard Laurent Lokoli refuses handshake with Martin Klizan, watch video

Laurent Lokoli snubbed Martin Klizan’s gesture of trying to shake his hands after the match. (Source: Twitter) Laurent Lokoli snubbed Martin Klizan’s gesture of trying to shake his hands after the match. (Source: Twitter)

French players are not making many friends with other players at the on-going French Open. After Maxime Hamou was banned for trying to kiss and cuddle a journalist, Laurent Lokoli snubbed Martin Klizan’s attempt at a handshake after their match concluded on Tuesday. Lokoli, in his defence, claimed Klizan had faked injury with the match riddled with bitter comments and absurd behaviour from both players. Klizan, world no 50, won the contest 7-6, 6-3, 4-6, 0-6, 6-4.

Lokoli had claimed that Klizan, who claimed he had a calf injury, was being disrespectful. “He made out he had a leg injury but then in the fifth set he was running around like a rabbit,” said the Corsican. “He speaks of respect but he showed none of this.”

If that wasn’t enough to irate Lokoli, Klizan also celebrated loudly when the Frenchman served a double fault that gave the Slovakian a 4-2 lead in the deciding set.

A little before the “handshake” this is how Klizan celebreated Lokoli’s df on 2-4 15-40 5th set pic.twitter.com/RBiyf7wEHF — Stefano Berlincioni (@Carretero77) 30 May 2017

Lokoli questioned why Klizan didn’t call for a trainer if he was genuinely injured and had medical trouble. “I have nothing against him as a man, I always respect players on the court. You have two things there. He is a top 50 player. I play Futures and Challengers. There was no respect,” he said in the post match press conference.

This is what happened after Klizan converted his 4th match point vs. local fav Lokoli. Epic scenes [via @bouboupok] pic.twitter.com/KXjyLzoRoU — Gaspar Ribeiro Lança (@gasparlanca) 30 May 2017

On his part, Klizan didn’t comment on the controversial handshake snub and said that he had suffered the injury three weeks back. “I have no comment on this. It was his decision not to shake hands so I accept that,” said Klizan, who added he only agreed to come to Paris at the last minute. “In the fourth set, he was playing perfect tennis. I also felt a pinch in my calf. “I thought I might have to retire or play a fifth set. So I just kept on fighting.”

Look at Lokoli here, the match was full of moments like that pic.twitter.com/ZiytJdI115 — Stefano Berlincioni (@Carretero77) 30 May 2017

Klizan now takes on Andy Murray in the second round of the French Open.

