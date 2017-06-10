French Open 2017: Stan Wawrinka’s road to final

Stan Wawrinka will be vying to win his second French Open title. (Source: AP) Stan Wawrinka will be vying to win his second French Open title. (Source: AP)

Stan Wawrinka is looking to win his second Roland Garros title, as he faces title favourite Rafael Nadal in the final of the 2017 French Open. Wawrinka stormed into the final with a 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (7/3), 6-1 win over World No. 1 Andy Murray. With the win over Murray, Wawrinka became the oldest French Open finalist in 44 years and will be targeting his fourth Grand Slam title.

In 2015, he had edged out Serbia’s Novak Djokovic to win his maiden title on clay. The Swiss, who won his first Grand Slam title in 2014, is yet to win a career slam.

Semi-final: Stan Wawrinka beat Andy Murray 6-7, 6-3, 5-7, 7-6(3), 6-1

Quarter-final: Stan Wawrinka beat Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-3, 6-1

Fourth Round: Stan Wawrinka beat Gael Monfils 7-5, 7-6, 6-2

Third Round: Stan Wawrinka beat Fabio Fognini 7-6, 6-0, 6-2

Second Round: Stan Wawrinka beat Alexandr Dolgopolov 6-4, 7-6, 7-5

First Round: Stan Wawrinka beat Jozek Kovalik 6-2, 7-6, 6-3

