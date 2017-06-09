French Open 2017: Simona Halep’s road to final

Halep will be the third player after Lleyton Hewitt and Andre Agassi to reach No.1 and win a major under Cahill’s guidance. (Source: AP) Halep will be the third player after Lleyton Hewitt and Andre Agassi to reach No.1 and win a major under Cahill’s guidance. (Source: AP)

Simona Halep moved within one win of the first Gram Slam title and the number one ranking with a win over Karolina Pliskova at the French Open women’s singles semifinals. Halep seeded third, won the match 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to set up a clash with 20-year old Jelena Ostapenko.

The final between Halep and Ostapenko will see a new Grand Slam champion crowned, and a new name at the top of the rankings should Halep win and overtake Angelique Kerber. Coached by Darren Cahill, Halep will attempt to become the first Romanian to triumph since Virginia Ruzici, currently her manager, in 1978. Halep will be the third player after Lleyton Hewitt and Andre Agassi to reach No.1 and win a major under Cahill’s guidance if she downs Ostapenko.

Simona Halep’s road to French Open women’s singles final:

Simona Halep beat Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

Simona Halep beat Elina Svitolina 3-6, 7-6, 6-0

Simona Halep beat Carla Suarez Navarro 6-1, 6-1

Simona Halep beat Daria Kasatkina 6-0, 7-5

Simona Halep beat Tatjana Maria 6-4, 6-3

