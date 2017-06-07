French Open 2017 semi-final draw decided, Rafael Nadal, Stan Wawrinka, Andy Murray through

Dominic Thiem faces the rampaging Rafael Nadal while Stan Wawrinka will play Andy Murray. Dominic Thiem faces the rampaging Rafael Nadal while Stan Wawrinka will play Andy Murray.

The French Open 2017 quarter-finals came to a conclusion on Wednesday. After a eight stormy, rain affected matches, it is Simona Halep, Timea Bacsinzsky, Jelena Ostapenko and Karolina Pliskova who are left standing in the women’s singles while Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Stan Wawrinka and Andy Murray will play the semi-finals.

Men’s SFs set: [1] Murray vs [3] Wawrinka

[4] Nadal vs [6] Thiem Predictions, please. #RG17 pic.twitter.com/9snjtVwj2v — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) 7 June 2017

Novak Djokovic was aware that he was outplayed by Dominic Thiem in every fashion and his expression while shaking hands with his vanquisher said as much. Thiem now faces the rampaging Rafael Nadal. Nadal couldn’t romp home another straight-set victory as his opponent and fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta retired in the third game of the second set. But a straight sets victory is what Stan Wawrinka enjoyed as he beat Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-3, 6-1. Andy Murray lost the first set to Kei Nishikori but came back strong to beat the Japanese 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7-0), 6-1. He will now play Wawrinka on Friday.

Day 12 OOP: Mixed Doubles Final, 12pm

Groenefeld/Farah vs Dabrowski/Bopanna Women’s SF, 3pm

Ostapenko vs Bacsinszky

Halep vs Pliskova — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) 7 June 2017

Bacsinzsky was the first to book a spot in the final four, beating Ostapenko, who turns 20 on Thursday was the first to book a spot in the last four after she overcame local favourite Kristina Mladenovic. She faces Ostapenko on Thursday, the day both of them celebrate their birthdays. While Bacsinzsky turns 28, Ostapenko leaves her teens behind. Simona Halep, on the other hand had to fend of a determined resistance from Elina Svitolina to reach the semi-final. She plays Karolina Pliskova who saw off the only remaining French presence in the women’s singles, Caroline Garcia.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd