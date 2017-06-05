French Open 2017: Sania Mirza’s campaign ends, Rohan Bopanna-Gabriela Dabrowski storm into semis

MELBOURNE: India’s Sania Mirza, plays a backhand shot as she and partner Barbora Strycova play Australia’s Samantha Stosur and China’s Zhang Shuai in a second round women’s doubles match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. AP/PTI(AP1_20_2017_000010B) MELBOURNE: India’s Sania Mirza, plays a backhand shot as she and partner Barbora Strycova play Australia’s Samantha Stosur and China’s Zhang Shuai in a second round women’s doubles match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. AP/PTI(AP1_20_2017_000010B)

Rohan Bopanna and his mixed doubles partner Gabriela Dabrowski, on Monday, downed Sania Mirza-Ivan Dodig to qualify for the semi-finals of the French Open. Bopanna-Dabrowski beat the second-seeded Sania-Dodig pair 6-3, 6-4. The defeat marks the end of Sania Mirza’s camaign at Roland Garros as she also crashed out of th women’s doubles in the opening round with Kazakh partner Yaroslava Shvedova.

