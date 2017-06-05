Latest News
French Open 2017: Sania Mirza’s campaign ends, Rohan Bopanna-Gabriela Dabrowski storm into semis

Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski stormed into the semi-finals of the French Open by hamering Sania Mirza-Ivan Dodig 6-3, 6-4. Sania had earlier crashed out of the women's doubles in the opening round with Kazakh partner Yaroslava Shvedova.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:June 5, 2017 11:53 pm
MELBOURNE: India’s Sania Mirza, plays a backhand shot as she and partner Barbora Strycova play Australia’s Samantha Stosur and China’s Zhang Shuai in a second round women’s doubles match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. AP/PTI(AP1_20_2017_000010B)

