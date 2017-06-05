French Open 2017: Sania Mirza’s campaign ends, Rohan Bopanna-Gabriela Dabrowski storm into semis

By: Express Web Desk | Published:June 5, 2017 11:53 pm
Rohan Bopanna and his mixed doubles partner Gabriela Dabrowski, on Monday, downed Sania Mirza-Ivan Dodig to qualify for the semi-finals of the French Open. Bopanna-Dabrowski beat the second-seeded Sania-Dodig pair 6-3, 6-4. The defeat marks the end of Sania Mirza’s camaign at Roland Garros as she also crashed out of th women’s doubles in the opening round with Kazakh partner Yaroslava Shvedova.
