French Open 2017: Sania Mirza crashes out of women’s doubles; Rohan Bopanna advances in men’s doubles

In a big hit to Indian hopes at the French Open, India’s Sania Mirza and her partner Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan lost their women’s doubles first round match against unseeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia and Australia’s Daria Gavrilova in Paris. The fourth-seed pair was fabulous in bits and pieces and could not come through an overall performance to lose the match 6-7 (5-7) 6-1 2-6. The battle, in which advantage shifted many a times, went on for 2 hours and 23 minutes before the Indo-Kazak pair lost.

In the men’s doubles category, India’s Rohan Bopanna moved into the second round after winning the first round match with his Uruguayan partner Pablo Cuevas.

Bopanna and Cuevas made easy work of French duo of Mathias Bourgue and Paul-Henri Mathieu in a lop-sided contest. Ninth seeded of Bopanna and Cuevas outplayed the French pair to win the match 6-1 6-1 in just 53 minutes.

