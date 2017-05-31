French Open 2017: Robin Haase hits one at chair umpire during Rafael Nadal match, watch video

Robin Hasse lost 1-6, 4-6, 3-6 against Spain’s Rafa Nadal in the second round of the French Open. (Source: AP) Robin Hasse lost 1-6, 4-6, 3-6 against Spain’s Rafa Nadal in the second round of the French Open. (Source: AP)

The ‘King of Clay’ Rafael Nadal continued to march his way into the the third round of the Roland Garros after a comfortable 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Netherlands’ Robin Hasse on Wednesday. Nadal, who has been in sublime form, is contesting to win his tenth French Open title will face Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia in the third round.

Struggling against the nine-time champion, the 30-year old gave a tough fight but one incident stood out. During the third game of the third set, Haase ended up rushing a backhand smash straight into the umpire’s chair. As the shot was unintentional, Arnaud Gabas and Haase shared a good and friendly exchange and the Dutchman made a bow and arrow gesture, to which the referee responded with both his hands joint in a posture of ‘Namaste.’

Gabas was in the chair when Denis Shapovalov of Canada had hit him with a ball in anger during her Davis Cup tie against Kyle Edmund earlier in the year. Gabas had suffered a fractured eye socket then.

Haase had set a second round clash with the Spaniard with a 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 win over Australia’s Alex De Minaur in the first round of the French Open on Sunday.

Nadal, who faces Basilashvili in the next round, will be playing former number one and the defending champions Novak Djokovic in the semifinal and might face top seed Andy Murray in the final.

