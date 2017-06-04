French Open 2017: Relentless Rafael Nadal eases into quarter-finals

Rafael Nadal beat Robert Bautista Agut to ease into French Open 2017 quarter finals. (Source: Reuters) Rafael Nadal beat Robert Bautista Agut to ease into French Open 2017 quarter finals. (Source: Reuters)

A dominant Rafael Nadal cruised into the quarter final of the French Open. Nadal, who is chasing a record extending 10th title at Rolland Garros beat fellow Spaniard Robert Bautista Agut 6-1 6-2 6-2 to book a place in the quarter final. The victory means that Nadal is yet to lose a set in the tournament.

31-year-old Nadal will either face Canadian Milos Raonic or compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta. Nadal had won the clay-court Grand Slam in 2008 and 2010 without losing a set and only Bjorn Borg (1978 and 1980) and Ilie Nastase (1973) have also done so.

His match with Bautista Agut lasted an hour and 51 minutes. Nadal hit 31 errors and 23 unforced errors. He has also dropped just 20 games in the tournament so far and remains overwhelming favourite to win the Grand Slam yet again. Nadal hit 31 winner and served four aces as he closed out the match in just under two hours.

In other matches, Kei Nishikori beat Korean Chung Hyeon 7-5 6-4 6-7(4) 0-6 6-4 in a rain-delayed tie. The eighth seeded Japanese cut a frustrated figure as he slammed his racket to the ground just before rain interrupted play. Gael Monfils also advanced in Paris when his compatriot Richard Gasquet retired midway through the third set. The score stood at 7-6(5) 5-7 4-3. Monfils will now face Stan Wawrinka in the quarter finals.

