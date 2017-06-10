French Open 2017: Rafael Nadal’s road to final

Nadal’s quest to become the only player to win same Grand Slam ten times will conclude when he takes on Wawrinka. Nadal’s quest to become the only player to win same Grand Slam ten times will conclude when he takes on Wawrinka.

Rafael Nadal’s quest for a record-extending tenth Roland Garros title will be concluded when he will take on Swiss Stan Wawrinka on Sunday. Nadal, who is yet to drop at the championship this year, demolished dark horse Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 with a daunting show of force in the semifinal.

Nadal, who is the only player to win a Grand Slam title for five consecutive years, had lost to Thiem in the Italian Open, which also ended his 17-match unbeaten run on clay. He has dropped just 29 games on his way to the summit clash and is undefeated in nine previous semi-final appearances in Paris.

The Spaniard also leads their FedEx ATP Head-to-Head Series 15-3 and is 5-1 against Wawrinka on clay.

Semi-final: Rafael Nadal beat Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-4, 6-0

Quarter-final: Rafael Nadal beat Pablo Carreno Busta 6-2, 6-0 (ret)

Fourth Round: Rafael Nadal beat Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1, 6-2, 6-2

Third Round: Rafael Nadal beat Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-0, 6-1, 6-1

Second Round: Rafael Nadal beat Robin Haase 6-1, 6-4, 6-3

First Round: Rafael Nadal beat Benoit Paire 6-1, 6-4, 6-1

