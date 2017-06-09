French Open 2017: Physically I didn’t feel my best at the end, says Andy Murray

Andy Murray lost his semi-final match against Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka (Source: Reuters) Andy Murray lost his semi-final match against Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka (Source: Reuters)

World No. 1 Andy Murray faced a semi-final exit at the hands of Stan Wawrinka. After the defeat, Murray explained that he had suffered a mid-match lapse which was a cause for his defeat.

“I lost my way a little bit in that period,” Murray said and added,”Over four hours, four-and-a-half hours, there are going to be periods in the match where you’re not hitting the ball as well and your opponent is going to be playing well. “And you need to try and ride out the storm a little bit. I didn’t do that, that period of the match, for whatever reason.” “And you need to try and ride out the storm a little bit. I didn’t do that, that period of the match, for whatever reason.”

Describing the match, Murray said,” I’m proud of the tournament I had. I did well considering I was one tiebreak away from getting to the final when I came in really struggling. So I have to be proud of that,” he said. “Maybe the lack of matches hurt me a little bit in the end today. That was a very high-intensity match. A lot of long points. When you haven’t been playing loads, over four, four-and-a-half hours, that can catch up a little bit.”

“Physically I didn’t feel my best at the end. It is more like I didn’t have enough weight on my shot at the end of the match to put him under any real pressure,”

“I do feel like having an event like this can give me a boost, and hopefully have a strong grasscourt season and try to understand what worked well this event and what worked well in the sort of 10 days in the build-up,” he explained.

