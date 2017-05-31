French Open 2017: Petra Kvitova’s comeback cut short by Bethanie Mattek-Sands

Petra Kvitova lost her second round match 7-6 7-6. (Source: Reuters) Petra Kvitova lost her second round match 7-6 7-6. (Source: Reuters)

Petra Kvitova’s emotional return to tennis was cut short on Wednesday. The two-time Wimbledon champions threw her racquet on the court after losing in straight sets to USA’s Bethanie Mattek-Sands in the second round of the women’s singles at French Open 2017. Kvitova was returning to tennis after a five-month break as she was stabbed in her right hand by a theif at her home. In her 7-6 7-6 defeat, Kvitova was ahead 4-2 in the first set but Mattek-Sands staged a comeback to stretch it to a tiebreak and then win it.

“I was surprised how I played even though I lost,” she said. “I feel good. I did not have as much time to prepare as I wanted. But I feel good and happy that I am back.”

“In the coming weeks it will be business as usual, focusing on the tennis and improving my game. I did not have any expectations here. I came here for my comeback. The mission is completed and I am happy.”

Kvitova was seen struggling with her serves and she lost the match after committing double-fault on match point. She was also pushed to the line as the American pulled off some stunning forehand.

Mattek-Sands, who has won a doubles title at Roland Garros two years ago, called for medical treatment after the first set. She had a big bandage on her left thigh which did not really discomfort her. In the third round, her first time since 2013, Mattek-Sands will face Samantha Stosur.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd