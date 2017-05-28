French Open 2017: Petra Kvitova completes emotional winning comeback

Petra Kevitova will next face either Russia’s Evgeniya Rodina or Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States of America. Petra Kevitova will next face either Russia’s Evgeniya Rodina or Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States of America.

Petra Kvitova returned to the tennis courts six months after a knife attack left her injured and threatened her career. But if her first round showing was anything to go by, it’s as if she never left. The Czech was in tears when the final ball was hit in her comfortable 6-3, 6-2 win over American Julia Boserup at French Open on Sunday. She will now face the winner of Evgeniya Rodina and Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

Kvitova spent five months out and missed the Australian Open after needing emergency surgery in December when she was stabbed in her left, playing hand during a burglary attempt.

Two-time Wimbledon champion and a semi-finalist at French Open, Kvitova, looked poised and focused on the task at hand while playing the first match on Court Philippe Chatrier. In front of a sparse crowd making their way through tough security, she displayed exquisite drop shots and lightning-quick forehands. She raced away to a 3-0 lead in the first set after breaking serve in the second game.

Boserup who had played just one main draw match in the run-up to the French Open and won just one game, fought off Kvitova’s surging and attacking game to get herself on the board. The Czech 15th seed who is playing and through to the main draw on the back of a protected ranking, took the opening set with a solid half volley.

She broke twice in the second, sealing victory when Boserup netted a forehand.

Member of her team wore T-shirts of “Courage, Belief, Pojd” (Come on! in Czech), celebrated wildly. “Thank you guys I love you so much,” she told the crowd, who applauded generously. “I’m glad with the way I played,” she said at the end of the match.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd