French Open 2017 Men’s Results: Complete results, players and more from Roland Garros

When the 2017 edition of the French Open gets underway, ‘King of Clay’ Rafael Nadal will be looking to bank on his splendid work in the tune-up events and win his 10th title in Paris. It will be a challenge for the defending champion Novak Djokovic, who has been struggling with form. This will be the first time that Roger Federer will not play a tour event on clay, ever since turning professional in 1998. Meanwhile, World No. 1 Andy Murray, who is also suffering from poor run this season, will hope to wade through a tough draw. Stan Wawrinka, like in 2015, would hope to create a surprise on the Parisian dirt. IndianExpress.com will bring you the latest results of the matches played at the 2017 French Open.

