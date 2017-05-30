French Open 2017: Maxime Hamou banned from tournament for kissing journalist, watch video

Maxime Hamou was kicked out from French Open for his “reprehensible behaviour”. (Source: Twitter) Maxime Hamou was kicked out from French Open for his “reprehensible behaviour”. (Source: Twitter)

French wildcard Maxime Hamou was on Tuesday banned from Roland Garros after the 21-year-old tried to kiss and cuddle a TV presenter following his first round exit. The decision was handed out by the French Tennis Federation (FFT), the official body in charge of the operations at the Grand Slam event underway in Paris.

“The management of the tournament has deciced to revoke Maxime Hamou’s accreditation following his reprehensible behaviour with a journalist yesterday (Monday),” the FFT said in statement.

Footage of the incident clearly showed Hamou pulling the Eurosport journalist, Maly Thomas, close to him before kissing her on the side of the head. With the journalist clearly embarrassed and pushing the Frenchman away, he kissed her once again.

Another controversy concerning a French wild-card: yesterday, Hamou forced Maly Thomas (Eurosport) into his arms. Thomas not on site today. pic.twitter.com/248fbjgA0k — Mike Morgendorfer (@MikeMorgendorf1) 30 May 2017

If that wasn’t enough, he had a third attempt at kissing her as he pulled her towards him while she continued to keep her composure and get his hand off her chest. “We sincerely regret the incident that occurred during yesterday evening’s interview between Maly Thomas and Maxime Hamou,” Eurosport told Reuters. “The behaviour of the interviewee was highly inappropriate and we do not condone such conduct in any way. Maly is a highly respected journalist and we are pleased that a full apology is being offered,” the statement went on to add.

