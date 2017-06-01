French Open 2017, Live Tennis Score, Day 5: Radwanska, Cilic in action; Murray, Wawrinka, Halep look to kick on

French Open 2017, Live Tennis Score, Day 5: Andy Murray is contesting to win his maiden French Open title. (Source: Reuters) French Open 2017, Live Tennis Score, Day 5: Andy Murray is contesting to win his maiden French Open title. (Source: Reuters)

As the 2017 edition of French Open enters into its fifth day, top names like Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka, Simona Halep and Karolina Pliskova will take the court as they look to march into the third round of the tournament. World no. 1 Murray, who has been struggling with his form, will take on Slovakia’s Martin Klizan on the Suzanne-Lenglen Court while Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka will be out to extend claycourt run against dark horse Alexandr Dolgopolov. In women’s single, Simona Halep faces Germany’s Tatjana Maria and world no. two Karolina Pliskova takes on Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova in the last match of the day on Philippe-Chatrier Court. Meanwhile, India’s duo of Purav Raja and Divij Sharan will be in action as they face Olivier Marach and Mate Pavic in the second round of Men’s double. Catch all the live score and live updates of Day 5 of French Open 2017 here.

French Open 2017, Live Score and Updates

1549 hrs IST: Cornet comes from behind to win the first set 6-4 against Strycova. Meanwhile on Court 1, Cilic wins the second set with a forehand smash to take the lead 6-3, 6-2.

1540 hrs IST: After capitulating in the opening set on Court 17, Konjuh has faltered while serving for the second set as Linette breaks back to take 6-5 lead.

1525 hrs IST: On Court 1, Cilic continues with his aggressive game as he wins the first set 6-3 against Russia’s Kravchuk. Spain’s David Ferrer loses first set 5-7 against countrymen Lopez, despite racing into an initial 3-0 lead.

1510 hrs IST: A bit of a wobble early on for Radwanska, as she loses her first service game against Uytvanck. Over on Court 1 Cilic has stormed into a commanding 4-1 lead over Kravchuk in the first set, while Ferrer has taken a 3-0 lead over Lopez.

1505 hrs IST: Radwanska continues her title push against Uytvanck on Suzanne Lenglen but the Belgian continues to hold on her lead.

1500 hrs IST: Cornett wins the fourth set with a perfect backhand smash. However, Radwanska comesback strong and wins the fifth set as the French loses the break with a forehand unforced error.

1450 hrs IST: Alison Van Uytvanck loses the point with a forehand volley forced error as Radwanska reduce Polish’s lead to 3-2. Meanwhile, Ukrainian Svitolina leads 3-2 against Bulgaria’s Pironkova .

1440 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the fifth day of the French Open. Day 4 saw Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal storm into the third round with ease while home favourite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga getting knocked out. Defending champions Garbine Muguruza escaped a scare while Venus Williams eased into the next round with 6-3, 601 win over Nara.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd