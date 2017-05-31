Live Tennis Score, French Open 2017 Day 4: Nadal to play Haase; Venus, Kvitova and Thiem in action

Rafael Nadal will look to reach the third round of the French Open on Wednesday. (Source: Reuters) Rafael Nadal will look to reach the third round of the French Open on Wednesday. (Source: Reuters)

As the French Open enters its day four in Paris, all eyes will be on Rafael Nadal, who will be back on the court on Wednesday. Hoping to claim his 10th French Open final, Nadal will play Dutchman Robin Haase in the second round of the tournament. Novak Djokovic continues his title defence against Joao Sousa. Defending champion Garbine Muguruza will lock horns with Anett Kontaveit while last year semi-finalist, Sam Stosur from Australia will face Kirsten Flipkens. Local favourite Kristina Mladenovic makes her return to court after pulling her back. She will face Italian Sara Errani in the second round. Catch the live tennis score and updates of the fourth day of French Open 2017 here. (Men’s Singles Results | Women’s Singles Results)

French Open 2017 Live Tennis Score of Day 4

133 hrs IST: From trailing 1-3, Venus Williams comes back strong and wins five straight games to win the first set 6-3. Meanwhile, from court 1, unseeded Mattek-Sands beats Kvitova 7-5 in the first set. On court 1, Spears and Cabal have won the first set 6-4 against world no. Chan and Peers

1505 hrs IST: Williams, who has won 23 Grand Slam titles, was trailing 2-3 in the first set but got back at her opponent. Venus’ sister Serena is cheering her from the stands.

SEREEENAAAAAA is there pic.twitter.com/G1BPIPW8JS — Lodo (@lodotennis) 31 May 2017

1455 hrs IST: Petra Kvitova makes it 2-4 against Mattek-Sands. The Czech tennis player is presented with three break points after the net tape steers a swinging volley wide.

1440 hrs IST: Venus Williams takes on Japan’s Kurumi Nara, who got the better of Venus when the pair met at Indian Wells last year. This is Venus’ 20th appearance at the tournament.

1415 hrs IST: Welcome to the coverage of the fourth day of the second Grand Slam of the year. The French Open women’s singles has already seen the ouster of Angelique Kerber but defending champions Muguruza is into the second round. In the men’s singles, nine-time champion Rafa Nadal will look to reach the third round on Wednesday.

