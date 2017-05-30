French Open 2017 Live Tennis Score, Day 3 in Paris: Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka in action

French Open 2017 Live Tennis Score Day 3: Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka in action in Paris. (Source: Reuters) French Open 2017 Live Tennis Score Day 3: Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka in action in Paris. (Source: Reuters)

French Open enters its third day but we still have some begin names who are yet to get their campaign underway. World number one and top seed Andy Murray play his first round match in Paris against Andrey Kuznetsov on Tuesday. Murray is not the only Great Britain player in action on day three but in the women’s singles, Johanna Konta will also play her first match. Back in the men’s singles, 2015 French Open title winner Stan Wawrinka will be up against Jozef Kovalik. Local boy Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will also be in action on Tuesday. Catch the live score and updates of the tennis matches from the French Open 2017 Day 3 here (Men’s Singles Results | Women’s Singles Results)

French Open 2017 Live Tennis Score and Updates of Day 3

1405 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the coverage of the third day from the second Grand Slam of the year. French Open will today see Andy Murray, top seed and world number one in action. Also, former champion Stan Wawrinka will also be on the court in what seems to be another exciting day in Paris

