French Open 2017: Juan Martin Del Potro displays ultimate sportsmanship as Nicolas Almagro retires; watch video

Juan Martin Del Potro said that he was trying to tell Nicolas Almagro to remain calm and remember his family. (Source: AP) Juan Martin Del Potro said that he was trying to tell Nicolas Almagro to remain calm and remember his family. (Source: AP)

Argentine tennis ace Juan Martin Del Potro got through to the Round of 32 of French Open 2017 when his opponent Nicolas Almagro retired in the third set of their Round 2 tie. It was an even contest and the two players were level at one set all. Del Potro served at 1-1 but Almagro did not return it and instead collapsed to the the ground seemingly in pain.

Del Potro immediately rushed to his opponent’s side and helped him over to his bench. He then sat by a distraught Almagro’s side and tried consoling him. Del Potro later said, according to the ATP World Tour website, that he didn’t feel comfortable with the victory. “I don’t feel good enough after this sad situation,” he said. “I wish a good recovery to Nico. Hopefully he can feel better very, very soon, because he’s a great player and we love to have him on tour. Of course, it’s not easy for me when you have a friend on the other side of the court showing an injury or crying. It was really a bad moment for both, but I wish all the best to him.”

Del Potro said that he was trying to tell Almagro to remain calm and remember his family. “I tried to find good words for that moment,” he said, “I said to him, ‘Try to be calm. Try to think about his family, his baby.’ Sometimes the heart is first, then the tennis match or our tennis life. And I think he has everything to fix this problem and come back on tour stronger.”

Del Potro himself admitted that he is carrying a groin injury. He now faces World no.1 Andy Murray in the Round of 32. Murray had defeated Martin Klizan in a hard-fought battle to get to this stage.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd