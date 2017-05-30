French Open 2017: Johanna Konta suffers early exit from Paris

Hsieh Su-wei proved too hot to handle for Johanna Konta at French Open in the first round. (Source: Reuters) Hsieh Su-wei proved too hot to handle for Johanna Konta at French Open in the first round. (Source: Reuters)

Johanna Konta made her way out of the French Open on Tuesday after losing in three sets to Hsieh Su-Wei. She exited by suffering a 1-6, 7-6, 6-4 scoreline at the expense of the 31-year-old from Chinese Taipei at the clay court Grand Slam.

Konta looked to be on course for a comfortable passage into the second round when she swept past Su-Wei in the first set in just 26 minutes. The Brit woman dominated with her heavy serves, heavy groundstrokes and aggressive style of tennis.

Hsieh turned things around in the second set with her deep groundstrokes which were laden with sidespin. Slices, too, created problems for Konta who would then send the replies wide or long.

After winning the second set in the tiebreak, the Chinese Taipei player had the momentum to go on and dominate the contest. Konta didn’t help herself with an increasing count of errors all around the court. Rather fittingly, Konta’s fate was sealed with a lame forehand into the net.

After the match, a delighted Hsieh could barely contain her delight. “Yes it’s not really easy because she’s a very good player,” Hseih said. “Every point you have to really, really fight. Thank you to my team today. Merci beaucoup. It was really fun to play here today with all the crowd.” Hsieh will next play American Taylor Townsend, who beat Japanese qualifier Miyu Kato 6-4 6-0.

