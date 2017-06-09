French Open 2017: I have the mentality to win, says Simona Halep

Simona Halep admits that she has the mindset to win (Source: Reuters) Simona Halep admits that she has the mindset to win (Source: Reuters)

Simona Halep who has qualified for Saturday’s French Open final has claimed that she is ready has the mentality to win.

“It’s a big challenge, a big chance. I think I have the game. I have the mentality to win, but it’s going to be tough,” said Halep to the AFP. I learned many things during the years, not just after that final. Also semi-finals in Wimbledon. Then US Open against (Flavia) Pennetta before that match.

“My game is stronger, and it’s different. I think more about the game, and I play smarter, in my opinion, and also physically. I’m much better, stronger. Attitude better. I think I’m a different player, and I’m much stronger than 2014.”

On her opponent Ostapenko, she said, “I never played against her. I don’t know what to expect from her,” said Halep, bidding to become just the fifth player to win both the girls’ and women’s singles titles at Roland Garros.

“She’s much younger than me. Of course, she has nothing to lose.

“But I can feel that I’m in the same position. I played once before here, and I was very close to winning it. If it happens this time, it’s going to be great. If not, I will have many years ahead to work and to play some more finals.”

