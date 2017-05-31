French Open 2017: I had things pretty much under control, says Rafael Nadal

Rafa Nadal is contesting to win his tenth French Open title and will face Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia in the third round. (Source: Reuters) Rafa Nadal is contesting to win his tenth French Open title and will face Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia in the third round. (Source: Reuters)

Chasing his tenth French Open title, ‘King of Clay’ Rafael Nadal stormed into the third round with a comfortable 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Netherlands’ Robin Haase on Wednesday. Nadal, whose next challenge will be against Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia, believes things are pretty much under control.

“I think I played a good match. I think I did a lot of things well this afternoon,” the Spaniard offered, almost as a question, when asked about his form in thrashing the Dutchman.

“I felt I had things pretty much under control, that I could change the direction the ball went in. I didn’t really think about it too hard, because when you think about it too hard, you can’t act anymore. So I tried not to think about it too much, and it went well,” the fourth-seeded said.

Nadal seemed to be enjoying himself in Paris’heat, as the conditions supported the Spaniard and gave his groundstrokes a little extra bounce.

“It’s true that if sun there, between 18 and 25 degrees, normally is good for me, because the ball flies and we have good bounces on my forehand, especially,” Nadal concluded.

Meanwhile, former number one and the defending champion Novak Djokovic eased passed the challenge of Portugal’s Joao Sousa as he registered a 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 win and will face Diego Schwartzman in the third round.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd