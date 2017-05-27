French Open 2017: How to watch French Open 2017 Live, what time does it start, live TV and online coverage

Novak Djokovic and Garbine Muguruza won the French Open in 2016. (Source: AP) Novak Djokovic and Garbine Muguruza won the French Open in 2016. (Source: AP)

The second Grand Slam of the season begins on Sunday, May 28, with Novak Djokovic and Garbine Muguruza the defending champions. However, neither of them can be considered as strong favourites to retain the crown. On the men’s side, the overwhelming favourite is Rafael Nadal who is gunning for a staggering tenth title in Paris. He has had a strong start in the tune-up events winning in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid before being stopped in Rome. But the women’s side is not as easy. There are many women who can win the title on the second Saturday amid absence of Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova.

Youngsters pose a potential threat to Nadal’s hopes of winning ‘La Decima’ with the likes of Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem in top form and the perennial threat of Nick Kyrgios. Andy Murray and Djokovic, despite their top draw and stature, aren’t the biggies going into the tournament. Both have had a poor year and that could very well continue in the next two weeks. Elsewhere, one can’t really rule out the clay court specialists in Pablo Cuevas or Albert Ramos Vinolas.

When is French Open 2017 starting?

French Open 2017 or Roland Garros 2017, however you like to call it, starts on May 27, Sunday at Stade Roland Garros in Paris. The tournament is the only Grand Slam on clay.

What time does French Open 2017 start?

Play begins at 11 AM local time or 2.30 PM IST on all courts. There is no separate morning or evening session – unlike Australian Open or US Open. Play continues till late in Indian time zone with Paris enjoying plenty of daylight during the summer.

Which TV channel will do the live broadcast of the French Open 2017?

French Open 2017 will be aired live on Star Sports Network after years of being broadcast on NEO Sports.

Where will the French Open 2017 be broadcast online?

French Open 2017 will be broadcast online on Star Sports’ digital property Hotstar. One can also follow live scores, updates and results on IndianExpress.com.

