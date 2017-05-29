French Open 2017 Day 2 Live Tennis Score: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic to begin campaign in Paris

French Open 2017 Live Score Day 2: Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal in action in round one. (Source: Reuters) French Open 2017 Live Score Day 2: Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal in action in round one. (Source: Reuters)

The second Grand Slam of the year enters its second and one of its legends, Rafael Nadal will be in action. Nadal, who has nine French Open titles, is on road to claim his 10th title and first in three years. Last year, he pulled out of the competition before his third round match due to injury. In 2015, he suffered a quarter-final defeat against Novak Djokovic, who is the current defending champion. He will also be in action for his first round match on Monday. In the women’s singles, Garbine Muguruza will start her campaign. Caroline Wozniacki will also be seen on the courts. Milos Raonic and Jack Sock will also be in action. Catch the live score and updates of the second day of the French Open 2017 live here. (Men’s Singles Results | Women’s Singles Results)

French Open 2017 Live Score and Updates: Day 2 Live

1400 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the coverage of the second day’s action from Paris. The French Open will see it’s favourite Rafael Nadal in action and also the defending champion Novak Djokovic, who will look to improve his form with Andre Agassi in his corner.

