French Open 2017 Day 1, Live Tennis Score: Petra Kvitova, Angelique Kerber, Dominic Thiem in action

French Open 2017 Day 1, Live Tennis Score: Catch all the live score and live updates of Day 1 of Roland Garros 2017.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:May 28, 2017 2:16 pm
As the 2017 edition of the French Open gets underway, top-seeded players will be looking to add another Grand Slam to their kitty. Clayking, Rafael Nadal will be looking to complete his La Decima (Tenth French Open title). However, a couple of dark horses will be hoping to spring a surprise. Day 1 of the Roland Garros will see Dominic Thiem face off against Australia’s Bernard Tomic while world no. 1 Angelique Kerber will be in action against Ekaterina Makarova at the Philippe-Chatrier court. Meanwhile, Petra Kvitova will begin her campaign against USA’s Julia Boserup. Later in the day, Venus Williams will be in action against China’s Wang Qiang. Stay tuned for live score and updates of French Open Day 1 here.

French Open 2017, Day 1, Live score and updates:

