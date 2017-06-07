French Open 2017: Birthday joy and heartbreak assured as Jelena Ostapenko faces Timea Bacsinszky in semis

Both had to endure winds whipping up dust in their eyes during their respective ties. Both had to endure winds whipping up dust in their eyes during their respective ties.

Unseeded Latvian Jelena Ostapenko stunned former world no. 1 Caroline Wozniacki to reach the semi-final of the French Open. Ostapenko incredibly recovered from losing her first five games to win 4-6, 6-2, 6-2. The opponent she faces in the semi-final, on the other hand, ousted local favourite Kristina Mladenovic.

Timea Bacsinszky beat Mladenovic in a stunning show of domination, winning 6-4, 6-4. Mladenovic was hoping to be the first French to win at Rolland Garros since Mayy Pierce in 2000 but was completely outclassed by her Swiss opponent. Both Bacsiszky and Ostapenko share the same birthday but, while one turns 28, the other only reaches the age of 20. This will also be Bacsinszky’s second semi-final at the French Open and the first for the unseeded Ostapenko.

Both had to endure winds whipping up dust in their eyers during their respective ties. Against Ostapenko, Wozniacki only had to keep the ball in play to race to a 5-0 lead in the first set as the former found it difficult to keep her eyes open. But, somehow, Ostapenko fought back and made it 4-5. She kept the momentum and it Wozkiacki looked almost relived when torrential rain lashed the court causing a three-hour delay. But the match continued in the same vein three hours later and Wozniacki was denied a chance to win her first Grand Slam title yet again.

Both players were gleaming with joy after the match as they face what could be the best gift or a birthday heartbreak on Thursday.

