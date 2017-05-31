French Open 2017: Back in familiar territory, Renzo Olivo stuns local boy Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

Renzo Olivo after winning his match against Jo-Wilfired Tsonga. (Source: Reuters) Renzo Olivo after winning his match against Jo-Wilfired Tsonga. (Source: Reuters)

Renzo Olivo was twelve years old when his father, Antonio, could not meet his son’s economical demands to pursue his tennis career. He thought ending his career was a better option. But before that, Olivo played one last tournament. But, that turned out to the stroke of luck the player and his family needed. Impressed by his game at the tournament, the organisers sponsored Olivo to train at the Patrick Mouratoglou academy in France and Antonio did not have to think twice about sending his son. But Olivo agreed to go only for “few weeks”.

For the next three-and-a-half years, Olivo trained on clay courts in France and nine years later, in the same country where he was reluctant to come and train as a kid, he made it to his first second round of a Grand Slam.

The 25-year-old Argentine upset local boy Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 7-6 6-4 6-7 6-4 in the first round of French Open 2017 in Paris on Wednesday. The match, which was stopped due to fading light on Tuesday, continued on Wednesday and needed only one game to decide the winner.

For the third time in his Grand Slam career, Tsonga crashed out of the first round. This was also his first opening round loss in 12 years since his loss to Andy Roddick in 2005.

“We were back to the hotel around 1 a.m., I had a massage, it was not easy to sleep. I knew the first point today was important,” world number 91 Olivo said after the match.

Olivo should fancy his chances on making it to the third round as well as he faces Kyle Edmund in the second round.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd