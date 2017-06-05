Latest News
French Open 2017: Andy Murray plays like number one, sets quarter-final with Kei Nishikori

Andy Murray, world number one and top seeded player for French Open 2017, schooled Karen Khanchanov in a two-hour match and emerged with a 6-3 6-4 6-4 victory to advance to the quarter-finals where he will take on Kei Nishikori of Japan.

french open, andy murray Andy Murray moved into the quarter-finals of French Open. (Source: Reuters)

Andy Murray is world number one. But in Paris he had hardly looked as the top seed. His lapses in his first two games and his struggle against Juan Martin del Potro did not comfort his fans. But, the Briton emerged as a completely different player and played like the number one player in the world on Monday against Karen Khanchanov.

The 30-year-old schooled the Russian in the two-hour match and emerged with a 6-3 6-4 6-4 victory. There were no lapses on Monday from Murray. Playing for the first time against the Russian, he made only one unforced error in the first set. And while Khanchanov was brilliant in bits and pieces, he could not match Murray.

With the win, Murray completed his 650th Tour level victory and will face Kei Nishikori in the quarter-finals of the French Open 2017. The Japan player beat Fernando Verdasco of Spain in four sets winning 0-6 6-4 6-4 6-0.

