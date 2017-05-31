French Open 2017: All too easy for Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal is looking for his tenth title in Paris. (Source: Reuters) Rafael Nadal is looking for his tenth title in Paris. (Source: Reuters)

His quest for record 10th title in Paris is well on course. Playing his second round match at the French Open 2017, Rafael Nadal hardly broke a sweat to take out Robin Haase 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 in one hour and 49 minutes.

After Novak Djokovic and Garbine Muguruza, Nadal moved into the third round with an easy win and said “I’m very happy to come back on the Court Philippe Chatrier.” The nine-time champion will now face Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia.

The 30-year-old was only tested by Haase in the second set in what was otherwise a smooth sailing for the Spaniard.

In a funny incident in the third set, a shot from Haase rebounded off the umpire’s chair but the Dutch player and the umpire shared a laugh afte the incident. The player mimicked a bow and arrow as umpire Arnaud Gabas made a gesture.

