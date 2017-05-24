Latest News
  • Fourth-seeded nick Kyrgios beaten by qualifier Nicolas Kicker in Lyon

Fourth-seeded nick Kyrgios beaten by qualifier Nicolas Kicker in Lyon

Nick Kyrgios, who had a bye into the second round, lost 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 to the Argentine, who is ranked 94th.

By: AP | Lyon | Published:May 24, 2017 11:37 am
Nick Kyrgios, Nick Kyrgios news, Nick Kyrgios matches, Nicolas Kicker, Nicolas Kicker win, Lyon Open, sports news, sports, tennis news, tennis, Indian Express Nick Kyrgios lost to Nicolas Kicker in Lyon Open. (Source: AP)

Fourth-seeded Nick Kyrgios was upset by qualifier Nicolas Kicker in the second round at the Lyon Open on Tuesday, hampering the Australian’s French Open preparations.

Kyrgios, who had a bye into the second round, lost 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 to the Argentine, who is ranked 94th.

Earlier, sixth-seeded Juan Martin del Potro beat lucky loser Quentin Halys of France in the first round. The Argentine broke Halys’ serve four times to advance 7-5, 6-4.

Lyon has been added to the calendar as a replacement for the Nice Open, a traditional warmup for the French Open, which starts on Sunday in Paris.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

India made a smart decision in picking MS Dhoni for Champions Trophy 