Four Wimbledon, French Open matches flagged for unusual betting

The Tennis Integrity Unit says a total of four matches at Wimbledon and the French Open have been flagged for unusual betting patterns.

The TIU’s quarterly report, released Wednesday, says a total of 53 match alerts were received from April to June out of a total of more than 31,000 professional matches. There were 73 alerts during the same period last year.

Three of the recently flagged matches were at Wimbledon _ two in qualifying, one in the main draw _ and one was at Roland Garros. Only four were at ATP or WTA tour events. The other 45 were at low-level Challenger, Futures or ITF tournaments.

The TIU says each alert is assessed but is not, on its own, evidence of match-fixing, because other reasons can affect betting patterns.

