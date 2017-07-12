‘First male player,’ Andy Murray takes on casual sexism in press conference, watch video

Topics such as sexism and homosexuality has been doing the rounds of late in the world of Tennis. Margaret Court’s scathing criticism of same-sex marriage has seen her standing as one of the most respected figures in the sport take a beating while John McEnroe was recently in the spotlight for his comments on Serena Williams.

In the midst of all this, world no. 1 Andy Murray showed that he was not one to tolerate casual sexism in a press conference post his defeat to Sam Querrey in the Wimbledon 2017.

Sir Andrew Murray is NOT amused with your casual sexism! #wimbledon pic.twitter.com/a6pTpHCFSr — Jamie (@_JamieMac_) 12 July 2017

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd