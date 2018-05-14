Roger Federer returns to World No 1, Maria Sharapova in top-50 WTA rankings

Roger Federer returns to World No 1 for the 309th week. (Source: AP) Roger Federer returns to World No 1 for the 309th week. (Source: AP)

Roger Federer replaced Rafa Nadal at the top in the latest ATP rankings released on Monday. Nadal’s surprise quarterfinal exit at the Madrid Open, losing in straight sets to Dominic Thiem, has seen the Spaniard replaced by Federer in rankings that were published. Federer returns to the top spot even though he has not played since March and will be giving the entire clay court season – including French Open – a miss for the second consecutive year.

Meanwhile, former No 1 Novak Djokovic’s slide continues amid poor results in comeback from elbow injury. Serbian Djokovic slipped six places to 18th after his second round defeat in Madrid, his lowest ranking since October 2006.

Madrid Open winner Alexander Zverev remains in third, but the man he beat in Sunday’s final, Dominic Thiem, dropped a place to eighth despite knocking out Nadal on his way to the final. By beating Nadal, Thiem ended the Spaniard’s streak of 21 matches won and 50 sets won on the red dirt.

Thiem saw off Kevin Anderson in the semi-finals and it is the South African who inherits the seventh spot, the 31-year-old’s highest ever ranking. The highest mover in the men’s rankings is Madrid semi-finalist Denis Shapovalov with the Canadian teenager jumping 14 rungs to a best ever 29th.

Among Indian players, Yuki Bhambri dropped eight places to 94th while Ramkumar Ramanathan stayed constant on 124th. Bhambri is preparing to compete at the French Open later in May which will be his first appearance on the Parisian clay.

Kvitova up to 8th, Halep maintains top spot, Sharapova in top-50

Petra Kvitova moved two spots to eighth in the WTA rankings after beating Kiki Bertens to win the Madrid Open for the third time. Kvitova, who was also the champion in Madrid in 2011 and 2015, has now claimed four titles in the year after triumphs in St Petersburg, Doha and Prague.

Losing Madrid finalist Bertens continued her impressive run in the year to shoot up five places to 15th, while Russian Maria Sharapova’s quarter-final showing meant she went up 12 spots to 40th in the rankings.

Simona Halep, who lost to Karolina Pliskova in the quarterfinals, continues to lead the charts ahead of the Australian Open winner Caroline Wozniacki. Dane Wozniacki’s defeat to Bertens meant Halep will remain World No 1 for at least one more week.

Ankita Raina leads the rankings among Indian players to stand at 187th spot after moving seven places up. Karman Kaur Thandi also moved up the ladder to go 16 places higher at 254th.

