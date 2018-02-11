  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News
  • Fed Cup: Ashleigh Barty, Casey Dellacqua give Australia 3-2 lead oer Ukraine

Fed Cup: Ashleigh Barty, Casey Dellacqua give Australia 3-2 lead oer Ukraine

Ashleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua, playing on her 33rd birthday, revived their successful combination to beat twin sisters Nadiia and Lyudmyla Kichenok 6-3 6-4 in the doubles decider.

By: AP | Canberra | Published: February 11, 2018 12:49 pm
Ashleigh Barty won both her singles matches in Fed Cup. (File)
Related News

Ashleigh Barty won both her singles and combined with Casey Dellacqua to win Sunday’s doubles and lead Australia to a 3-2 win over Ukraine in their Fed Cup World Group II tennis tie. Barty and Dellacqua, playing on her 33rd birthday, revived their successful combination to beat twin sisters Nadiia and Lyudmyla Kichenok 6-3 6-4 in the doubles decider.

The win moves Australia the World Group playoffs later this year, leaving it one win away from the Fed Cup’s top-eight nations for the first time since 2015. Barty was the hero of the tie, featuring in all three wins. She put Australia ahead by beating Lyudmyla Kichenok 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the opening rubber on Saturday, then reclaimed the lead Sunday with 6-2, 6-3 win over the 15-year-old rising star Marta Kostyuk.

Kostyuk, who reached the third round of last month’s Australian Open as a qualifier, beat Daria Gavrilova 7-6 (3), 6-3 to level the tie after the first day. Ukraine captain Mikhael Filima pulled off a tactical coup when he subbed in unranked Nadiia Kichenok in place of her twin sister in the second reverse singles Sunday and Kichenok went on to upset Gavrilova 4-6, 6-2, 6-3. Gavrilova was never entirely at home on the grass court at Canberra.

Barty and Dellacqua were then dominant in winning the doubles in 65 minutes.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

South Africa pulled through, they deserved to win and we did not 
indian super league 2017 schedule

indian super league 2017 points table