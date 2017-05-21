Everything you need to know about Maria Sharapova’s controversial return from doping ban

Maria Sharapova returned to tennis last month after doping suspension but won’t be able to play the French Open. (Source: Reuters) Maria Sharapova returned to tennis last month after doping suspension but won’t be able to play the French Open. (Source: Reuters)

If you’ve missed the biggest tennis story from the past month, let’s bring you up to speed on Maria Sharapova’s return to tennis courts from her 15-month doping ban for the use of meldonium. Sharapova returned to competitive tennis at the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart and her much-awaited come back saw further wildcards from Madrid and Rome with tournament organisers full aware of her ability to draw crowds. But, let’s recap from the drug abuse stage to now.

WHAT WAS SHARAPOVA BANNED FOR?

Sharapova initially was given a two-year suspension after testing positive for heart drug meldonium at Australian Open 2016. She had her ban reduced to 15 months by CAS which ruled that Sharapova bore “less than significant fault” in the case and that she could not “be considered to be an intentional doper.” Sharapova had been taking meldonium for many years, but overlooked an announcement by WADA, sent in an E-mail, that it added the drug to its banned list as per January 1, 2016.

HOW PLAYERS REACTED TO HER WILDCARDS?

The reaction to Sharapova’s return has been pretty mixed but on the whole – the response has been negative. Regulars on the WTA Tour such as Caroline Wozniacki, Dominika Cibulkova, Kristina Mladenovic, Agnieszka Radwanska, Eugenie Bouchard, Roberta Vinci and Mirjana Lucic Baroni have all been critical of the tournaments handing her wildcards instead of the regular route of going through qualifying rounds. Lucic Baroni compared her to Lance Armstrong by saying, “I feel the same way everybody else feels: You know the drill, you know what happened, you know what it is. Some people are forcing us to say everything is great, and blah blah, but it is what it is. I don’t much care for it. Every player who isn’t doping is against it. I mean, it’s not surprising. I don’t care for these things. I know the way the real world works, and this is the way the real world works. Money and everything speaks for itself. Maybe they should give a wild card to Lance Armstrong, too? He’s won the Tour de France a few times. How is it any different?,” she said.

RETURN FROM COMEBACK

Sharapova has had a strong comeback with decent enough results. She started with a semi-final appearance in Stuttgart where she won three matches in straight sets before losing to Mladenovic. Next week in Madrid, she beat Lucic Baroni in a tough encounter but was stopped with ease by Bouchard in the second round. In the third and final tournament since her comeback, the Russian lost in the second round to Lucic Baroni after retiring with a thigh injury.

WHAT ABOUT THE SLAMS?

For players who haven’t played in over 12 months, their rankings are wiped out as are their points. That meant, Sharapova started the season with a clean slate. Had Sharapova reached the final of Stuttgart, she would have accumulated enough points and risen to decent ranking to make the qualifying rounds of the French Open. However, with the loss to Mladenovic, she failed to get a spot. This meant her chances of playing on the Parisian clay stood in the hands of the French Tennis Federation (FFT).

On May 16, the FFT president Bernard Giudicelli announced she wasn’t going to get a wildcard to play the qualifying or main draw of the French Open. He said, “There can be a wildcard for the return from injuries; there cannot be a wildcard for the return from doping. I’m very sorry for Maria, very sorry for her fans. They might be very disappointed, she might be very disappointed, but it’s my responsibility, my mission, to protect the high standards of the game played without any doubt on the result,” in a Facebook Live address.

With her second round showing in Rome, she has sealed her spot in the Wimbledon qualifying rounds. But needing a semifinal finish at least, she will now rely on the All England Club for a possibly wildcard. However, FFT’s decision leaves it easy for Tim Henman-led committee to declare their wildcards on June 20.

HOW HAS SHARAPOVA REACTED TO WILDCARDS

Sharapova has reacted positively to not being given a French Open wildcard and agreed to play the Wimbledon qualifying rounds in order to lift her second Wimbledon title especially in the absence of Serena Williams. She wrote on Twitter, “If this is what it takes to rise up again, then I am in it all the way, everyday. No words, games, or actions will ever stop me from reaching my own dreams. And I have many.”

Sharapova is expected to be ranked at 172 on Monday when the WTA Rankings are refreshed taking into account the results from Rome. In response to her Wimbledon qualifying, Sharapova said she would go down that route and not request a wildcard. “Because of my improved ranking after the first three tournaments of my return, I will also be playing the qualifying of Wimbledon in Roehampton, and will not be requesting a wildcard into the main draw,” she wrote in a statement.

WHO HAS SUPPORTED SHARAPOVA?

Sharapova has found support from WTA CEO Steve Simon who has hit out at French Tennis officials for not giving the two-time Roland Garros winner a wildcard. The statement said, “no grounds to penalise any player beyond the sanctions set forth in the final decisions resolving these matters”. Further, WTA has reportedly barred players from speaking on the Sharapova issue. In an interview this week, Svetlana Kuznetsova told journalists, “Unfortunately I can’t talk about it (no Roland Garros wildcard). You too were warned by the WTA representatives – they allowed to ask me questions about the match and my game.”

