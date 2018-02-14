Eugenie Bouchard in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue for second consecutive year

Eugenie Bouchard during her shoot. (Eugenie Bouchard Twitter) Eugenie Bouchard during her shoot. (Eugenie Bouchard Twitter)

For a second year in row, Canada’s tennis player Eugenie Bouchard is one of the featured athletes in the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. In the latest issue of the magazine, she posed for the photos and shared the updates on her Instagram account. SI has also revealed some of the photos.

Apart from Bouchard, four other athletes are also featured in the latest edition. The four include tennis player Sloane Stephens, USA gymnast Aly Raisman, para snowboarder Brenna Huckaby and golfer Paige Spiranac.

Last year, Bouchard was on the issue with fellow tennis players Serena Williams of USA and Carolina Wozniacki of Denmark. For the second time, she was less nervous from the first time and said that she told the photographer to ‘go for it’.

Go behind the scenes with the one and only @geniebouchard pic.twitter.com/RrZUZMERuz — SI Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) 14 February 2018

“It was definitely easier! I was much less nervous this time around,” Bouchard said. “I felt I had experience from my first SI shoot which helped me for this second one. I actually asked MJ to ‘go for it’ more in this shoot because I felt so comfortable,” Bouchard was quoted by SI.com.

