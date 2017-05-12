Latest News

Eugenie Bouchard crushed by Svetlana Kuznetsova at Madrid Open

The Canadian set the tournament alight with a scintillating, three-set win over Maria Sharapova on Tuesday.

May 12, 2017
Eugenie Bouchard’s Madrid Open campaign ended on Thursday with a whimper as she was thrashed 6-4 6-0 by eighth seed Svetlana Kuznetsova to exit at the quarter-final stage.

The Canadian set the tournament alight with a scintillating, three-set win over Maria Sharapova on Tuesday after her outspoken comments about the Russian returning from her 15-month doping ban, including calling her a cheater.

She then saw off world number two Angelique Kerber to reach the last eight but was slapped down by Russian Kuznetsova, who only ceded one break point in the entire match, which she saved.

The eighth seed then took Bouchard apart in the second set, breaking her four times before serving out the match.

Kuznetsova will face Kristina Mladenovic of France in the last four on Friday, with Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia meeting Romanian third seed Simona Halep in the other semi-final.

