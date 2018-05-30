Follow Us:
Elina Svitolina canters into third round in Paris

Elina Svitolina saw off Roland Garros debutante Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia 6-3 6-4 to reach the third round of the French Open on Wednesday.

By: Reuters | Published: May 30, 2018 5:49:57 pm
Elina Svitolina played solid tennis throughout to set up a meeting with Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu. (Source: Reuters)
The Ukrainian fourth seed, coming off a successful defence of her title in Rome, played solid tennis throughout to set up a meeting with Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu. Kuzmova, having beaten 2010 champion Francesca Schiavone in the first round, was no pushover in the opening set but there was little she could do when the Ukrainian stepped up a gear.

After an early trade of breaks in the second set, Svitolina, twice a quarter-finalist in Paris, broke her opponent’s serve again for 4-3 and held to close it out without a scare. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)

