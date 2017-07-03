Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton graces Wimbledon to watch Andy Murray in action

Kate Middleton also interacted with Austria’s Dominic Thiem. (Source: ATP Instagram) Kate Middleton also interacted with Austria’s Dominic Thiem. (Source: ATP Instagram)

With the commencement of 141st edition of Wimbledon, the tennis world now moves to one of the most elegant and prestigious tournaments. To add to the elegance on Monday, the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton was in attendance to watch defending champion, Andy Murray, begin his campaign against Alexander Bublik at Center Court.

With Murray cruising into the second round with an easy 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 win over the 20-year old Russian, Middleton was seen catching up with Austrian Dominic Thiem. In a photo posted by ATP on their official account, Middleton interacted with Thiem and a tournament official.

Kate, the wife of Prince William, also offered praise to Wimbledon’s ball boys and girls. She said it is their professionalism which makes a huge difference to the players. This was also her first visit to the tournament in her capacity as patron of the All England club. In an interaction with two of the ball girls, the Duchess said, “you look so smart. It is your work that makes the game happen.” Thiem will play Canada’s Vasek Pospisil in his Wimbledon opener.

This is the first time in the history of Wimbledon that 11 British players will contest to lift the third Grand Slam of the year. Also in attendance was Sir Cliff Richard, who certainly wasn’t going to miss the event despite his recent battle with the BBC.

