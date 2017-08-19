Double for Dakshineshwar Suresh at MCC Junior National clay court tennis championship

Only in Express
Tamil Nadu's Dakshineshwar Suresh won a memorable double, claiming the singles and doubles titles in the Adidas-MCC Junior National clay court tennis championship in Chennai on Saturday.       

By: PTI | Chennai | Published:August 19, 2017 11:28 pm
Tamil Nadu’s Dakshineshwar Suresh won a memorable double, claiming the singles and doubles titles in the Adidas-MCC Junior National clay court tennis championship in Chennai on Saturday.

He beat fourth-seeded Abhimanyu Vannemreddy of Delhi 6-2, 6-4 in the final.

Akansha Bhan, the top-seed, won the girls title, with a comprehensive 6-0, 6-3 win over Karnataka player Shivani Manjanna, the 11th seed.

The lanky Dhakshineswar showed a great degree of consistency and maturity against the aggressive Vannemreddy. In the first set, Dhakshineswar found his rhythm straight away and won it 6-2.

In the opening game Vannemreddy had two chances to break Dhakshineswar’s serve.

Dhakshineswar nullified both the break points with a forcing game. Games went with serve till four-all as both players held off break points. In the 10th game, Vannemreddy cracked under pressure and lost his service tamely to give Dhakshineswar a well-deserved victory in the presence of his parents and coachChakravarthy.

In the girls final, Akansha Bhan was in top form and ran away with the first set, winning it 6-0. Shivani Manjanna put up a better show in the second set.

She moved better and began to stay in the rally, which enabled her to level the score 3-all. But Akansha raised her game and won the next three games in a row to take the title.

Dhakshineswar Suresh and Parikshit Somani downed Vannemreddy and Javia Dev 6-2, 3-6, 10-7 in the boys doubles final. The ‘Promising Player Award’ was given to Tanisha Kashyap of Assam among girls and Yeswanth Logonathan of Tamil Nadu among boys. Results: girls doubles finals: S3 Yubrani Banerjee (WB)/Shivani Manjana (KR) bt Singh Pringle (CH) / Kavya Sahwani (UP) 3-6, 6-2, 11-9.

