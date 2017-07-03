Don’t be surprised if Novak Djokovic can find his way back to the trophy, says Andre Agassi

Novak Djokovic recently won the Aegon International title. (Source: AP) Novak Djokovic recently won the Aegon International title. (Source: AP)

Novak Djokovic’ coach Andre Agassi has claimed that Djokovic can claim his fourth Wimbledon title and it should not come as a surprise. While Djokovic may have dropped in his personal rankings to the fourth spot but he did go on to win the Aegon International title las weekend.

In an interview with the Guardian, Agassi said, “Don’t be surprised. Can a guy like this objectively find his way back to the trophy? Heck, yeah he could….That’s the plan, that’s always the plan – to get better – and the belief in winning has to be yours and yours alone. “I think there’s enough momentum that could build to give that particular dream, hope or objective a real shot.”

Agasssi also said that with time he has started to understand Djokovic’s game much better and this has helped the duo.

“I know him so much better now than I did coming in and that’s so important. I can effectively say there is belief in what the plan is and how we’re going to go about it,” Agassi said. “It will get more nuanced and layered as we go – it’s problem solving and I am enjoying learning, I’m enjoying giving some tools and I have the utmost belief that it’s going to make him once again the best of who he is.”

It may be recalled her that Novak Djokovic recently bagged the Eastbourne International beating Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-4 in the final, his first title since Janaury and his third in a year.

