  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News
  • Donald Young accuses Ryan Harrison of racial slur during New York Open match

Donald Young accuses Ryan Harrison of racial slur during New York Open match

Young accused Harrison of commenting on him being a black tennis player in the middle of the match.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: February 13, 2018 12:30 pm
memphis open, ryan harrison, ryan harrison memphis open, memphis open final, donald young, ryan harrison donald young, rotterdam tennis, jo wilfried tsonga, david goffin, tennis news, sports news Ryan Harrison beat Donald Young 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the first round of New York Open. (Source: AP)

After Donald Young failed to get past sixth-seed Ryan Harrison in the first round of New York Open, the 28-year old took to Twitter and accused his opponent Harrison of commenting on Young being a black tennis player in the middle of the match.

Young, who did not reveal the exact words spoken by Harrison, wrote in the tweet, “I’m shocked and disappointed, Ryan Harrison, to hear you tell me how you really feel about me as a black tennis player in the middle of our NY match. I thought this was supposed to be an inclusive gentleman’s sport.”

Harrison, the last champion of the Memphis Open, beat Young 6-3, 7-6 (4) on Monday in his first-round match at the ATP 250 event. The final edition of the Memphis Open was won by Harrison, who served 10 aces in his victory over Young.

Last month at the Australian Open, Young went down 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 to Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic in the first round.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

Your name never stands for anything, only performances do. I need to prove it to everyone and myself that I can perform well again 
indian super league 2017 schedule

indian super league 2017 points table