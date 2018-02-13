Donald Young accuses Ryan Harrison of racial slur during New York Open match

Ryan Harrison beat Donald Young 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the first round of New York Open. (Source: AP) Ryan Harrison beat Donald Young 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the first round of New York Open. (Source: AP)

After Donald Young failed to get past sixth-seed Ryan Harrison in the first round of New York Open, the 28-year old took to Twitter and accused his opponent Harrison of commenting on Young being a black tennis player in the middle of the match.

Young, who did not reveal the exact words spoken by Harrison, wrote in the tweet, “I’m shocked and disappointed, Ryan Harrison, to hear you tell me how you really feel about me as a black tennis player in the middle of our NY match. I thought this was supposed to be an inclusive gentleman’s sport.”

I’m shocked and disappointed, Ryan Harrison, to hear you tell me how you really feel about me as a black tennis player in the middle of our NY match. I thought this was supposed to be an inclusive gentleman’s sport. — Donald Young Jr (@Yimlife1313) 13 February 2018

Harrison, the last champion of the Memphis Open, beat Young 6-3, 7-6 (4) on Monday in his first-round match at the ATP 250 event. The final edition of the Memphis Open was won by Harrison, who served 10 aces in his victory over Young.

Last month at the Australian Open, Young went down 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 to Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic in the first round.

