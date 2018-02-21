  • Associate Sponsor
Dominic Thiem, Gael Monfils, Carreno Busta advance at Rio Open

Dominic Thiem defeated Dusan Lajovic 6-2, 7-5 on Tuesday and will next play Spain's Pablo Andujar in the clay-court tournament.

Published: February 21, 2018
Dominic Thiem of Austria in action at Argentina Open. (REUTERS)
The No. 6-ranked and second-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria has advanced in the Rio Open with a straight-sets victory over Serbian Dusan Lajovic. The defending champion won 6-2, 7-5 on Tuesday and will next play Spain’s Pablo Andujar in the clay-court tournament. Frenchman Gael Monfils earned a dramatic 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 victory over Argentina’s Horacio Zeballos.

Monfils will face top-seeded and third-ranked Marin Cilic of Croatia, who is playing his first tournament since he reached the Australian Open final in January.

Third seed and 11th-ranked Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain also advanced, beating Marco Cecchinato 6-4, 6-1.

