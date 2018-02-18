  • Associate Sponsor
Dominic Thiem, Alijaz Bedene advance to Argentina Open final

Dominic Thiem of Austria beat Frenchman Gael Monfils 6-2. 6-1 on Saturday to set up an Argentina Open final against Slovenia's Alijaz Bedene.

By: AP | Buenos Aires | Published: February 18, 2018 9:45 am
Top-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria beat Frenchman Gael Monfils 6-2. 6-1 on Saturday to set up an Argentina Open final against Slovenia’s Alijaz Bedene. Bedene topped local favorite Federico Delbonis 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 in the clay-court event.

The sixth-ranked Thiem also beat Argentinians Horacio Zeballos and Guido Pella on his way to the ATP 250 tournament’s final. The 24-year-old Bedene went through Czech Jiri Vesely, Spaniard and third seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas and Argentinian Daniel Schwartzman.

The Austrian has won both previous encounters with the Slovenian, the last January 3 in the Doha Open.

