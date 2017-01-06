Didn’t feel any negative perception, says Russia’s Daniil Medvedev on doping scandals

For Daniil Medvedev, the idea is to keep working and that would help him continue to improve. For Daniil Medvedev, the idea is to keep working and that would help him continue to improve.

Even though the mantra in men’s tennis at the moment seems to be ’30 is the new 20’, there are some millennials who are out to make their own mark on the ATP Tour. One such name, which one is likely to see being repeated multiple times in the future, is that of Daniil Medvedev.

The 20-year-old crept into the top-100 ranking on the back of ATP Challenger win in St Remy and a Futures title in Trimbach. But the reason for his climb up in the ranks can be seen by his consistency and making the latter stages of tournaments in Bratislava, Budapest, Mons, Portoroz, Kazan (Challengers) and Moscow, St Petersburg, Hamburg, (ATP Tour).

“It was a great season. Going into it, I didn’t imagine myself making into the top-100, I mean it was a goal but I didn’t think it would happen. And then I got it in the last tournament of the year so it was a good end to 2016,” he would say on the sidelines of the Chennai Open after making the quarterfinals.

For Medvedev, the idea is to keep working and that would help him continue to improve and thus help him play bigger tournaments and players. “My opinion is that if you have the level to be in the top-100 and to beat the players in the top-100, then you deserve to be there. That’s how it was last year. I got better and better with each match and as I played more players. So if I continue to work, continue to win, I can do something,” he would state.

For Russian sport, 2016 was one controversial year. Many athletes were banned from Rio Olympics and medals stripped from previous Summer and Winter Games, for systematic doping. While the sporting world had reacted strongly to those Russian athletes which did compete at the Olympics, the repercussions haven’t been felt in the tennis community – or at least by Medvedev.

“It mostly happened in team sport and (Maria) Sharapova is an exception. So I mean it is different in team sports because Russia was disqualified in many sports. So some were doping but they disqualified all of them. They can’t do that in tennis because it’s an individual sport and everyone practices separately.”

“I didn’t feel any negative perception, maybe I will some day in the future, in some country, but not yet,” he would say with a chuckle, with sweat protruding from his face after registering a win on the outside courts of the hot and humid SDAT Tennis Stadium complex.

Going into 2017, he maintains that the idea is to keep doing what he’s doing and results will follow. “Main goal is to stay in the top-100 and that’s not easy. If that goes well, then move into the top-50 then top-20 and then the top-10. But, immediately the aim is to stay in the top-100,” he would conclude.

