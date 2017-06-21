Denis Shapovalov and Tommy Haas awarded Wimbledon wildcards

Denis Shapovalov won the junior Wimbledon title last year. (Source: Reuters) Denis Shapovalov won the junior Wimbledon title last year. (Source: Reuters)

Junior champion Denis Shapovalov was awarded a wildcard for next month’s Wimbledon championships on Wednesday despite earlier this year being disqualified for striking an umpire with a ball. The 18-year-old, winner of the junior title last year, was one of 10 wildcards named by Championships Referee Andrew Jarrett for the singles main draws, with six still up for grabs. German veteran Tommy Haas, playing his last season on Tour, was also given a wildcard. The 39-year-old former world number two stunned 18-times grand slam champion Roger Federer in Stuttgart last week to reach the quarter-finals.

Haas played his first Wimbledon 20 years ago and reached the semi-finals in 2009, when he lost to Federer.

Canadian Shapovalov, ranked 193, made headlines earlier this year when he was disqualified for striking umpire Arnaud Gabas in the eye with a ball after hitting it aimlessly towards the crowd during a Davis Cup tie against Britain. That incident in February came against Britain’s Kyle Edmund, whom Shapovalov beat at Queen’s Club this week.

On the women’s side, Britain’s former junior Wimbledon champion Laura Robson received a wildcard as she continues to battle back up the rankings after wrist injuries.

Britain’s Heather Watson, who has slumped down the rankings from a career-high 38, was included on the list. More wildcards will be announced later this week.

Wimbledon Men’s Singles Wildcards

Tommy Haas

Brydan Klein

Cameron Norrie

Denis Shapovalov

James Ward

Wimbledon Women’s Singles Wildcards

Katie Boulter

Naomi Broady

Zarina Diyas

Laura Robson

Heather Watson

