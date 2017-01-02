‘Davis Cup the biggest tennis event in Pune in a long time’

I had been a ball boy for many ties and I still remember seeing some of the biggest players tearing up as the tricolour unfurled and the National Anthem played. I had been a ball boy for many ties and I still remember seeing some of the biggest players tearing up as the tricolour unfurled and the National Anthem played.

In the early 70s, Pune twice hosted Davis Cup — once against Germany in 1970 and then against Russia in 1974. I think those two ties had inspired me to want to be a tennis professional. Up to that point, I was only one of the many children playing under the Deccan Gymkhana Junior Coaching Scheme. I went to play at the club every evening just because my parents felt, and rightly so, that all children should be out of the house in the evening.

But after those two ties, the urge to want to represent my country became my passion and made me want to be a tennis champion, and not just another tennis player.

Watching legendary names like Alex Metreveli (Russia), Wilhelm Bungert and Kuhnke (Germany) and our very own Ramanathan Krishnan, Premjit Lall, Jaidip Mukerjea, the Amritraj brothers dedicate their entire life to playing for their country had been an unforgettable experience. I had been a ball boy for many ties and I still remember seeing some of the biggest players tearing up as the tricolour unfurled and the National Anthem played. And I felt, that’s where I wanted to be.

Years later, in 1978, I was in the same position, playing for the nation against South Korea and felt those same emotions. Even today when I go through all those images, I can feel goosebumps.

That’s what Davis Cup does to you. One of the oldest team competitions in sporting history, Davis Cup remains on the ‘must-do’ list of every professional tennis player. Compared to the prize-money offered on the tour, the Davis Cup prize money is negligible and yet every year you will see every all the top players in the world taking up to a month off every year and setting aside everything just to represent their country.

So, after a gap of almost 42 years, Davis Cup action returns to Pune and one must appreciate the initiative taken by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) for bringing this to our city.

Pune’s junior tennis is thriving and this is a God-sent opportunity for hundreds of children to go out and watch their heroes take on New Zealand on February 3.

For me, the biggest name on the show will be Leander Paes, who is not showing any signs of slowing down even at the age of 42. A true icon indeed. Hopefully, there will be many like me among those children, who will be inspired enough to dream of being at the greatest of heights in this sport. I also hope that the tournament sees a large turnout, to witness, what I feel is going to be, a close tie. Our boys will need the push from the crowd.

This is the biggest thing to have happened in Pune tennis in a long time and I wish the organisers and our team all the best. Nandan Bal is a former Davis Cup coach and national tennis champion