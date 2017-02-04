Davis Cup Roundup: Alexander Zverev brings Germany level against Belgium; Novak Djokovic survives scare; Argentina on the brink of early exit, Australia progress

Alexander Zverev fired 17 aces in his win over Arthur De Greef. (Source: AP) Alexander Zverev fired 17 aces in his win over Arthur De Greef. (Source: AP)

Belgium’s Steve Darcis edged Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-4, 3-6, 2-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5) before Alexander Zverev struck back to pull Germany level 1-1 in in their Davis Cup first-round tie on Friday.

Zverev fired 17 aces in defeating debutant Arthur De Greef 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 to ensure the tie will be decided in Sunday’s reverse singles after Saturday’s doubles.

Darcis, the Belgian No. 1 in the absence of David Goffin, earlier held his nerve in sets four and five as Kohlschreiber missed two break opportunities, and went on to claim his first five-set win in the Davis Cup in just under four hours.

“We need three miracles to get through this tie,” Darcis said.

With Jan-Lennard Struff laboring with a stomach bug, Germany captain Michael Kohlmann is considering the option of pairing Zverev with older brother Mischa for the doubles against Ruben Bemelmans and Joris De Loore. It would be the first time brothers played together for Germany in the Davis Cup.

Germany has won all eight previous matchups, most recently in 2007 with a 3-2 victory in the quarterfinals.

Jack Sock, John Isner win first-round matches against Switzerland

Jack Sock and John Isner gave the United States a sweep of Friday’s singles matches in a first-round Davis Cup tie against Switzerland.

Sock, the world’s 20th-ranked player, defeated No. 146 Marco Chiudinellli 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 in the first match at Legacy Arena. Isner dropped the first set before rebounding to beat Henri Laaksonen 4-6, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (1).

Switzerland was without the country’s two best players: 18-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer and three-time major champ Stan Wawrinka. Federer won the Australian Open on Sunday night.

Sock said he started out playing tentative but got a lift from an early service break.

“There are always a few extra nerves, I think, playing Davis Cup,” he said. “When you’re playing for your country, being a part of a team, maybe at a normal event, normal tournament, you come out swinging a little bit more.

“I think I was a little hesitant at the beginning. Maybe too conservative playing when obviously my game is to kind of play big and hit big forehands and be aggressive.”

In Saturday’s doubles match, Sam Querrey and Steve Johnson play Antoine Bellier and Adrien Bossel. The U.S. would secure the victory and advance to the April quarterfinals against Australia with a win.

Querrey is ranked 27th, Johnson 31st. Bossel is 485th and Bellier No. 598.

Sock says the U.S. team isn’t taking anything for granted.

“Davis Cup, anything can happen,” he said. “You see it every year. Every tie almost you see some kind of crazy things happen.”

Australia beat Czech Republic 3-0

Sam Groth and John Peers clinched Australia’s Davis Cup World Group first-round match against the Czech Republic on Saturday with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 doubles win over Jiri Veseley and Jan Satral.

Australia, securing the tie 3-0 ahead of the reverse singles on Sunday, will play either the United States or Switzerland in the quarterfinals in April _ in Switzerland if the Swiss win, in Australia if the Americans advance. The U.S. leads Switzerland 2-0 after Friday’s opening singles at Birmingham, Alabama.

Czech captain Jaroslav Navratil said former world No. 8 Radek Stepanek, who has a history of back problems, was not able to play as part of the Czech doubles team on Saturday.

Peers won the Australian Open doubles title last week with Finland’s Henri Kontinen, beating Bob and Mike Bryan of the United States in the final.

On Saturday, Groth and Peers had little difficulty against the makeshift Czech pairing, finishing the match in 90 minutes on hard courts at Kooyong.

Nick Kyrgios and Jordan Thompson gave Australia a 2-0 lead with singles victories on Friday. The 22-year-old Thompson made his Davis Cup debut by defeating Czech No. 1 Veseley 6-3, 6-3, 6-4, while Kyrgios beat Satral 6-2, 6-3, 6-2.

“The boys came out and did all the hard preparation and it’s nice to know that all the hard work paid off,” said Australia captain Lleyton Hewitt. “It’s been a fantastic team effort.”

Argentina on brink of early exit

Defending Davis Cup champion Argentina fell behind Italy 2-0 in their first-round tie on Friday.

Italy’s Paolo Lorenzo defeated Guido Pella 6-3, 6-3, 6-3, and Andreas Seppi won over Carlos Berlocq 6-1, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (6).

Italy could knock out the Argentines in the doubles on Saturday, when Diego Schwartzman and Leonardo Mayer face Seppi and Simone Bolelli.

Novak Djokovic survives scare, Serbia lead Russia 2-0

Novak Djokovic was struggling before Daniil Medvedev retired with cramps and handed Serbia a 2-0 lead against Russia in their Davis Cup first-round tie on Friday.

Djokovic, playing his first match since a second-round loss at the Australian Open, won 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, 1-0 after producing a mediocre serve throughout the match on an indoor hard court.

Earlier, Viktor Troicki saved a match point to beat Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (2).

Croatia and Spain level at 1-1

Croatia and Spain are 1-1 after the opening singles in their Davis Cup first-round tie.

Croatia’s Franko Skugor beat Pablo Carreno Busta 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (2), then Roberto Bautista Agut evened the score by beating Ante Pavic 6-4, 6-2, 6-3.

Croatia, last year’s runner-up, is without its three top players, Marin Cilic, Borna Coric, and Ivan Dodig.

Spain is without Rafael Nadal.